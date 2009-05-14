50 Cent and Bette Midler to Work Together…?

Bette Midler and 50 Cent are currently planning some kind of musical collaboration. The unlikely pair met in Queens while Bette Midler’s charitable environmental group New York Restoration Project was building a park in 50 Cent’s childhood neighborhood. Now, 50 Cent and Bette Midler are both excited with the prospect of recording with one another.

As reported to The Sun, Midler herself is amused by the possible duet saying, “Little Jewish lady and the great big rapper… I was hoping we’d sing songs from the Depression, but he’s so young that I don’t think he knows any of them. I’m going to have to check things out and see what he feels like singing.”

This is like the time I found out Dr. House Hugh Laurie is best friends with Borat. Ya know… There are like a thousand jokes that I could make right now but really I’m just curious to see where this one is going.