50 Accessories Under $50

While it’s exhilarating to splurge on luxury items every now and then, I’ll let you in on the industry’s best kept secret. You don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket to look like a million bucks! Just heed my advice on how to stay looking expensive, and you can hoard the money you’ve saved to buy that designer piece of the season you’re drooling over.

1. Wear One Splurge Item Per Outfit

There is nothing worse than a head-to-toe look filled with synthetic fabrics. Make sure you’re wearing one quality piece to anchor the feeling of the overall ensemble.

2. Wear Clothing that Fits

If you are falling on the line between two sizes, I suggest you choose the larger size. Looking like a stuffed sausage is an easy way to add pounds and to cheapen your look. I guarantee that if you wear the size that hangs naturally on your form, you will look at least 5 lbs lighter.

3. Don’t overload on trends

If you’re piling on too many trends at once, you end up looking like you’re trying too hard. People get distracted and don’t know where to look. Cheaper accessories are often on-trend, so choose to showcase that piece in particular, and keep the rest of the look as classic as possible.

