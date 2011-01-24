StyleCaster
50 Accessories Under $50

Emily
by
While it’s exhilarating to splurge on luxury items every now and then, I’ll let you in on the industry’s best kept secret. You don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket to look like a million bucks! Just heed my advice on how to stay looking expensive, and you can hoard the money you’ve saved to buy that designer piece of the season you’re drooling over.

1. Wear One Splurge Item Per Outfit
There is nothing worse than a head-to-toe look filled with synthetic fabrics. Make sure you’re wearing one quality piece to anchor the feeling of the overall ensemble.

2. Wear Clothing that Fits
If you are falling on the line between two sizes, I suggest you choose the larger size. Looking like a stuffed sausage is an easy way to add pounds and to cheapen your look. I guarantee that if you wear the size that hangs naturally on your form, you will look at least 5 lbs lighter.

3. Don’t overload on trends
If you’re piling on too many trends at once, you end up looking like you’re trying too hard. People get distracted and don’t know where to look. Cheaper accessories are often on-trend, so choose to showcase that piece in particular, and keep the rest of the look as classic as possible.

Happy shopping, and let us know which accessories you’re dying to get your hands on in the slideshow above!

The Best 50 Accessories Under $50

Catarzi Felt Trilby with Ribbon, $22.41, ASOS

Cody Sunglasses, $35, American Apparel

Samba Ring, $48, Anthropologie

Comrade Boot, $40, Charlotte Russe

Woven and Leather Belt, $30, American Apparel

Sunglasses, $45, American Apparel

Hatshepsut Bangle, $38, Anthropologie

SoHo Rectangular Sunglasses, $25, AJ Morgan

Carrara Earrings, $28, Anthropologie

Striped Grass Fedora, $38, Anthropologie

Submerged Treasure Ring, $38, Anthropologie

70s Floppy Felt Hat, $43.10, ASOS

Statement Layered Metal Triangle Short Necklace, $34.48, ASOS

Enfield Saddle Shoe, $49.99, Bass

Metal-Plate Necklace, $38, BCBG Maxazria

Cableknit Scarf, $19.99, Urban Outfitters

Boucle Scarf, $29.99, Zara

Camel Felt Floppy Hat, $50, Topshop

Cooperative Briefcase Bag, $29.99, Urban Outfitters

Cooperative Wool Toecap Oxford Shoe, 19.99, Urban Outfitters

Deena & Ozzy Heeled Lace-up Boot, $29.99, Urban Outfitters

Ecote Mini Crossbody Bag, $14.99, Urban Outfitters

Feather & Petals Headband, $8.80, Forever 21

Layered Chain Necklace, $7.80, Forever 21

Wedge Shoe, $49.99, Zara

Printed glasses, $5.80, Forever 21

Unique Wide Belt, $7.80, Forever 21

Vibrant Beaded Clutch, $17.80, Forever 21

Futuristic Metal Collar, $35, Topshop

R2 Bauer Bootie, $49.95, DSW

Floral Umbrella, $24.50, GAP

Shoulder Bag with Gusset, $29.99, Zara

Crystal Earrings, $48, J.CREW

Shearling Slide Slippers, $44.50, Land's End

Forget-Me-Knot Cuff, $24, Madewell

Stained Glass Scarf, $29.99, Madewell

Driving Gloves, $49, Portolano

Jumbled Birds Umbrella, $48, Marc by Marc Jacobs

Ride Boot, $39.94, Rocket Dog

CIty Bag with Double Buckles, $19.99, Zara

Fingerless Gloves, $35, Portlano

Knit Beanie Hat, $42.75, See by Chloe

Gold Bead Neck Purse, $44, Topshop

Mixed Stones Stackable Rings, $20, Urban Outfitters

Vilette Lace Edged Mary Jane, $40, Topshop

Lace Up Combat Boot, $17.25, Wet Seal

Black Foldover Heel Boot, $18.25, Wet Seal

Leather Belt with Tags, $15.99, Zara

Dr. Zhivago Collection, $9.99, Zara

Handbag with Metal Handle, $39.99, Zara

