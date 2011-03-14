5 Workout DVDs To Get Your Bikini Bod

I had a revelation this weekend I need to cancel my gym membership… like yesterday. No, I’m not planning on taking up a life of sedentary bliss. I still plan on kicking my ass into shape for summer, but I refuse to continue paying $95 a month for a gym membership that I hardly use. Instead, I plan on taking full advantage of all of the workout DVDs at my disposal. They’re the next best thing to having your very own personal trainer plus, you get the benefit of not having to leave your home. If you’re having trouble deciding on a DVD, here are a few choices to get you started.

1. Tracy Anderson Metamorphosis, $89.97, at TracyAndersonMethod.com



Tracy Anderson, the fitness guru behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s bangin’ bod, has a new 4-disk DVD set that promises to transform your body in 90 days. Metamorphosis is targeted to four different body types: omnicentric, hipcentric, abcentric and glutencentric. Click through the slides above for some unbelievable before and afters.

2. Jillian Michaels Ripped in 30, $12.99, at JillianMichaels.com



This 30-day diet and exercise plan is comprised of four 24-minute workouts based on Jillian’s 3-2-1 interval system, which mixes strength, cardio and abs. You start at level one and progress to level four before you know it, you’ll have abs like Jillian!

3. Yogalosophy, $14.98, at Amazon.com

What better way to get Jennifer Aniston’s body than training with the woman who gave it to her? Mandy Ingber’s Yogalosphy DVD is a workout for the mind and body, using natural flow to recreate your body through intentions, emotions and other motivational triggers.

4. The Ultimate Physique 57 Workout Kit, $99, at Physique57.com

The popular New York based studio has a line of DVDs that allows those outside of the city to take advantage of the Physique 57 workout. This 6-disk DVD set also comes with an exercise ball and pump!

5. Personal Training with Jackie: Xtreme Timesaver Training, $10.49, at Amazon.com

There just aren’t enough hours in the day, so we have no choice but to cut time where we can. That’s why Jackie Warner’s time-saver DVD is the best bet for anyone with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle. The Bravo star has designed a head-to-toe circuit workout that will get you the body you want in just 30 minutes a day.