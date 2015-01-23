5 Words That Are Guaranteed to Make Sex Awkward

Twitter is great at two things: Keeping users up-to-date with every kind of news, and for providing daily laughs with completely bizarre trending topics. Just a couple of weeks after #FiveWordsThatWillRuinADate was trending on the social network, the similar #MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words hashtag emerged.

The content of the funny–and at times totally gross–hashtag are just too terrible amazing not to share. Some are witty, while others are shocking enough to cause head shaking and pearl clutching among even the most open-minded people. We rounded up some of the least offensive highlights here, so keep scrolling to check them out, then head over to Twitter to join in the conversation.

Do you also validate parking? #MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) January 23, 2015

“Don’t worry it’s not recording” #MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words — Red Dan Redemption (@TheUnDaniel) January 23, 2015

#MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words Grandma died in this room — James (@metxmorphosis) January 23, 2015

https://twitter.com/Thevfrye74/status/558488731397914624

I learned this in prison. #MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words — Alan Baxter (@AlanBaxter) January 23, 2015

https://twitter.com/joshingstern/status/558647596148084736

https://twitter.com/CLASSICNOURRY/status/558630456703582208