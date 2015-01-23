5 Words That Are Guaranteed to Make Sex Awkward

Twitter is great at two things: Keeping users up-to-date with every kind of news, and for providing daily laughs with completely bizarre trending topics. Just a couple of weeks after #FiveWordsThatWillRuinADate was trending on the social network, the similar #MakeSexAwkwardIn5Words hashtag emerged.
The content of the funny–and at times totally gross–hashtag are just too
terrible amazing not to share. Some are witty, while others are shocking enough to cause head shaking and pearl clutching among even the most open-minded people. We rounded up some of the least offensive highlights here, so keep scrolling to check them out, then head over to Twitter to join in the conversation.
https://twitter.com/Thevfrye74/status/558488731397914624
https://twitter.com/joshingstern/status/558647596148084736