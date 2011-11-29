StyleCaster
5 Ways to Support AIDS Research on World AIDS Day

Monica Burton
(PRODUCT) RED always partners with well-known brands to benefit AIDS research. In commemoration of this World AIDS Day, Gap and (PRODUCT) RED teamed up to unveil a World AIDS Day T, available for a limited time only. And partnerships in the name of eliminating AIDS don’t just end there. Gap also collaborated with French designer Isabel Marant on a tee that became available in stores and online November 25th, and sold out quickly thereafter.

Fifty percent of the profits from the $34.95 shirt went to the Global Fund, which fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in Africa. But if you missed out on the designer piece, fear not. You can still fight AIDS by purchasing any one of the stylish items featured in the slideshow above.

Shopping for a good cause? We’ll take it!

AX Armani Exchange dance4life t-shirt designed by Supermodel Doutzen Kroes, $35, at Armani Exchange.

High Top (PRODUCT) RED Chuck Taylor All Star Shoe, $50.00, from Converse.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo HD (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition Headphones, $199.95, from Apple.

(PRODUCT) RED Heart Pendant Necklace, price unlisted, from Solange Azagury-Partridge.

Apple (PRODUCT) RED Smart Cover for iPad 2, $69.00 from Apple.

