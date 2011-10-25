5 Ways to Style Your Sweaters For Fall

Fall dressing is the best — breaking out boots, tights, leather jackets and best of all; chic cozy sweaters in all kinds of shapes, colors and sizes.
There’s probably zillions of them spilling out of your closet at this very moment, and with all of this selection comes ample opportunity for new styling tricks to put a little kick back into your chilly weather ensembles.
As any fashion addict would know, discovering brand new ways to style old items in your wardrobe is almost as satisfying as finding the last pair of Miu Miu’s in your size at the Barneys Warehouse Sale. It can be as simple as layering a cable knit over a collared shirt or accentuating a chunky pullover with a skinny, leather belt.
Click through for five easy ways to style your sweaters for fall. (We’ve also got a few shopping suggestions in case you feel like taking your credit card out for a little spin.)
Which tips will you be trying?
Layer a long, chunky sweater over a maxi or midi skirt. Give the ensemble some shape by placing a thin, leather belt around your waist.
1. Open Knit Chunky Sweater, $29.80, Forever 21
2. House of Balfour Sweater, $94, Pixie Market
3. Club Monaco Daryl Sweater, $120, Shopbop
Play with contrasting patterns, textures and colors by slipping a collared shirt under a cropped, cable knit sweater.
1. Motel Short Cable Knit Sweater, $80.87, ASOS
2. Two-Tone Cable Knit Sweater, $24.80, Forever 21
3. Cable Cashmere Sweater, $298, Free People
For more of a nighttime look, toss a statement scoop neck over a solid pleated mini skirt.
1. Halston Heritage Sequined Jersey Sweater, $395, Net-a-Porter
2. Eleven Paris Zig Zag Knit Sweater, $188.69, ASOS
3. Phamos Pale Orange Sheer Net Sweater, $72, Pixie Market
Balance out a big, boxy sweater with a pair of sharply cropped trousers and kitten heels or flats.
1. Stella McCartney Oversized Textured Wool Sweater, $885, Net-a-Porter
2. Relaxed-Fit Knit Sweater, $59.90 , Mango
3. Square-Shaped Jumper, $19.90, Zara
Make a flowing dress a bit more comfortable by layering a sweater over it and rolling up the sleeves.
1. Angela Sweater, $54, Need Supply Co.
2. Camel Cable Knit Sweater, $87, Pixie Market
3. Silence and Noise Mohair Sweater, $69, Urban Outfitters