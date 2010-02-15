5 Ways to Spice Up Your Little Black Dress

Fashionistas everywhere have at least one thing in common hanging in their closets: an LBD (little black dress). In fact, a wardrobe that lacks this signature piece is simply incomplete. Having a go-to LBD allows you to wake up and slip on your favorite black frock without having to worry about looking last season. And while your pair of suede fringed moccasin booties have an expiration date comparable to that of dairy products, an LBD is considered a non-perishable item. Although one can never go wrong with an LBD, you also don’t want to be caught sporting the same tired look all over town. To keep things fresh, here are 5 easy ways in which you can add a little spice to your favorite LBD ensemble.

1. Jewelry



This is perhaps the easiest way to keep your LBD looking current and fashion forward. For the upcoming season, big, chunky, over-the-top necklaces are all the rage, and pairing your simple black number with a sparkly accessory will take some of the attention away from an old closet staple. We love this silver rhinestone necklace by Lee Angel, but if necklaces aren’t your accessory of choice, jazz up your dress with some stacked metallic bangles, or pile on multiple cocktail rings at once for an edgier look.

2. Layer



Another way to extend the shelf life of your LBD is by layering it with more on-trend pieces. Top off your dress with a sleek boyfriend blazer for an effortlessly cool and casual look. This blazer from Sonia by Sonia Rykiel would pair wonderfully with any LBD, plus the white cuffs add a great unique touch. To go even more casual, layer a denim vest over your frock, or to dress it up, top of the look with a jewel toned cardigan and cinch the fabric with an embellished belt at the waist.

3. Shoes



The perfect reason to justify your next shoe purchase — footwear is the best way to transform your LBD from simple to standout. Juxtaposing simple, classic pieces with something colorful and edgy like these strappy Betsey Johnson pumps is the perfect way to take your outfit to the next level without looking like you’re trying too hard. These sexy numbers scream fun and flirty and will automatically add some spice to your favorite LBD.

4. Hosiery



One of the simplest and most cost effective ways to vamp up your look is with hosiery. A pair of lacey tights will give your black dress instant sex appeal — perfect for a date night. These black metallic lace leggings by LIFEwithBIRD do just the trick.With so many colors, textures, and patterns, there is no need to ever repeat the same boring look again.

5. Alterations



When you find your LBD to be on the verge of expiration and methods 1-4 just aren’t cutting it, we recommend a little DIY treatment. You can easily raise a hem or add a few buttons and embellishments here and there to make your dress look new again. The answer might even be as simple as clipping on a new brooch as a temporary embellishment. One of these colorful stone versions by Marni will personalize your LBD and make it one of a kind. And for all you crafty types out there, whip out your scissors, sewing machine, and bead box, and get creative!

