5 Ways To Schlep Home Like A Stylish Man

You’re probably shoving things into your duffel bag right now and getting ready to haul ass to the airport — but please, before you go anywhere, read this. It’s one thing to run to your friends house looking like a schlub — but to go home to the family looking like you just crawled out of the bar is NOT okay.
Especially if you’re going to be going through an airport. Who knows who you could be seated next too — what if it’s the one? I know I’m stretching the limits here, but you get the point. You never know who you’re going to run into when you get home so you’re going to want to look good.
Click through the slideshow above for tips on how to travel in style. Which one will you be trying out? Let us know in the comments section below!
Start with a basic dress shirt. It's simple, clean and comfortable. If it gets too hot just roll up the sleeves.
Classic Shirt, $29, at Joe Fresh
Throw a v-neck over the dress shirt. Instant layering just in case it gets cold. If it gets too hot -- pull the shirt sleeves down past the sweater and roll up.
Classic V-Neck Sweater, $19, at Joe Fresh
Cargo pants are comfortable and give you some room to move around. The pockets are perfect for holding your phone, keys, boarding pass, etc.
GANT by Michael Bastian Cargo Pants, $275, at Park & Bond
A puffer vest is perfect. One - because they're so on-trend right now. Two - they're warm but don't make you sweat.
Puffer Vest, $39, at Joe Fresh
You can't go wrong with a pair of boots. They're usually pretty comfortable and allow you to trudge through any kind of weather.
7" Lace Up Boots, $325, at Rag & Bone