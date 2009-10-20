5 Ways to Look Thinner in 5 Minutes

When it comes to dressing, a few split-second decisions can make or break your outfit, leaving you feeling confidant and sexy, or awkward and uncomfortable for the rest of the day.The most important thing to consider in the mornings is that you are visually balanced–that the proportions and lines of your clothing and accessories are working to your body type’s best advantage.Below, see five quick and easy ways to look instantly thinner.

1.Assess your form.

Recognize where your body carries the most weight.Use this knowledge and dress accordingly with relation to colors and fit.If you are bottom-heavy and want to draw attention to your slimmer upper-half, wear darker pants and skirts, and bright, colorful tops, scarves, and jewelry.This will lead onlookers’ gazes to your smaller torso and shoulders.Necklines are also important to consider when bringing the eye upward: look for scoop necks, v-necks, or square cuts to emphasize slim top-halves. Also consider collared shirts, ruffled necklines, embellished tops, and cheerful prints to distract from a larger bottom-half. For larger-chested or top-heavy women, simply reverse this notion by wearing sleek, fitted tops in solid colors with full, printed skirts or wide-leg pants. We love this Love Moschino skirt as a way to balance a heavier top.

2. Further utilize the power of color.

Blacks, browns, and navy blues are famously slimming; use this color scheme to your advantage.Fitted black pants, gray wrap sweaters, pencil-cut denim in a dark wash like these DSquared2 jeans, and dark tops in cotton or jersey are essential to all women’s wardrobes.Work in a pop of color to draw attention to a smaller area: a bold statement necklace in a fun hue like this gold one from One Vintage, or a patterned scarf tied around the neck will instantly bring one’s gaze to the décolletage, especially when worn against a dark palette, leading people to notice the typically delicate part of women’s figures.

3.Accessorize.

By stacking bold cuffs and layering bracelets and bangles, like this one by Andrew Hamilton Crawford, on your wrists, or flaunting a huge cocktail ring, you are accentuating a classically small part of your body.In warmer months, anklets can serve this similar purpose. Bejeweling these naturally slight areas will create an instantly slimming effect, and this is what people’s eyes will hone in on. Dramatic chandelier earrings will also elongate your neck and beautifully frame your face, which is a great way to distract onlooking eyes from heavier-set figures.Belts, like this classic Michael Kors style, are a fantastic way to construct a slimmer silhouette, as they can emphasize the smallest section of the torso. They can also provide definition to the look of shapeless, oversized menswear, large, long cardigans, like this Donna Karan cashmere version, tees, and loose, flowy dresses.Many of your favorite items can all be improved, structured and re-imagined by a strategically-placed belt.

4.Visit your tailor.

A five-minute trip to your tailor can make a garment undeniably more flattering and add years to its style-longevity.Sometimes all a favorite piece of apparel needs is one tiny dart, seam, stitch or darn to transform it to your body perfectly.Ill-fitting or baggy items will become instantly flattering and slimming if they are customized to your body.

And just because it is getting colder does not mean you should add pounds to your frame with bulky, awkward jackets.Seek out slightly fitted blazers, jackets and coats for a streamlined look, or have a seamstress take in boxy styles to update and flatter your look.

5. Don’t forget about the importance of footwear.

Yes, shoes to have the power to make you look thinner. Sexy, high stilettos, like these peep-toes from Pelle Moda, will do it instantly, in fact.Avoid kitten heels, a style that will shorten your overall look, and ankle straps, which will truncate your feet and create a squat look.Unless you have a very petite, boyish frames, Mary Jane’s should be bypassed also, as they create a shortening effect.For fall, sleek, slim booties with a heel are always the perfect way to complete nearly any look, no matter what the body type.

Last-minute tips: a sweep of bronzer, like Benefit’s Hoola, over cheekbones can be a critical to slimming your face just two seconds, and grabbing an immensely oversized bag will make you feel tiny by comparison. And remember, how you feel is always more important than how you look!

If creating an illusion of thinness through clothing is just the start for you, click here for some of StyleCaster’s tips for healthier lifestyle choices.