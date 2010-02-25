5 Ways to Dress Designer on a Budget

1. Invest in Classic Pieces

Oftentimes while shopping, we submit to the lure of that pink mini-dress or that crazy-but-fabulous leopard print bag, because after all, you just know that youll have an occasion for which that bag will be perfect. A good recessionista, however, knows that one of the keys to dressing designer on a budget is to splurge on only beautifully made, designer classics like Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses or a Chanel 2.55 quilted leather bag. Pieces such as these can easily be mixed with lower-priced items from the Gap, J.Crew, and Urban Outfitters to produce a stylish look with a dash of designer. Test driving a designer or a particular dress is also a great way to make an ultimate informed decision about which pieces to invest on in the long run.

2. Borrow From a Friend!

Find a friend game on swapping clothing or borrow dresses from Rent the Runways ultimate fashion closet to explore all of the latest designer styles and access the ultimate Carrie Bradshaw closet!

3. Designer Collaborations

Another fabulous way to incorporate designer into your wardrobe on a budget is to check out the great designer collaborations featured at Target, H&M, etc… Second to renting a dress from Rent The Runway, there is no easier way to get designer quality for less than the amazing GO Collections from Target because they feature a designer’s sensibilities and distinct style but at a great, low price point. Some key designer collaborations have included those with Proenza Schouler and Richard Chai.



4. Outlet Stores and Sites

As retailers begin to expand their factory outlet stores across the country and sell leftover clothing to sample sale websites, low cost designer style has become much more accessible. So if youre less concerned with having something from the latest collection, and are just looking for a specific label, you may consider browsing outlets to find what you’re looking for.

5. Online Shopping and Dress Rentals!

Theres no need to scour 20 different stores, worry about a piece selling out, or stress over when youll wear an investment dress again. Pushy salespeople with intimidating attitudes? Not anymore. Shopping online enables you to price shop different stores and see many options at once without the chaos of a retail store. Our personal online shopping money saver (though we are definitely biased!) is RentTheRunway.com. Rent the Runway gives users access to high fashion without any of the headaches, offering customers rentals at just 10 percent of retail prices. Users can browse Rent The Runway, find their dream dress, and have it delivered to their doorstep in two different sizes — just to be safe! This is the perfect opportunity to experiment with new designers and styles without breaking the bank or feeling guilty about spending money on seasonal outfits.

More News We Love:

How to Perfectly Apply a Bold Lip Color

The Best Red Lips for Fall 2010

Wonderland Beauty Parlor Founder, Michael Angelo, Shares His Secrets

