5 Types of Guys Women Never Want to Date

Call it a temporary lapse in judgment, but we’ve all made the occasional mistake when it comes to dating that guy. You all know exactly what I mean things seem to be going great for a little while, he has his flaws, but you’re willing to overlook them, then one day (out of nowhere), something’s triggered and you come to your senses, realizing you’ve somehow ended up with the type of guy you never though you’d see yourself with in a million years.

Pretty soon, everything he does becomes an annoyance and you end up breaking up with him over something as trivial as forgetting to put the toilet seat down. Don’t worry, you’re not alone it’s happened to the best of us. That’s why I decided to come up with this quick guide that will come in handy for both men and women. Guys, think of it as 5 examples of who you never want to be. And ladies, you can use it to make sure you’re never left saying, “what the f*&k was I thinking?!?”

The Mama’s Boy

I think it’s great when a guy I’m dating is really close to his mother. It’s usually very telling of how he treats other women, but there’s a fine line between a good relationship and an unhealthy one. There’s a major difference between being close to your mom and thinking that every girl you date is going to baby you like she’s your mom. Chances are that no matter how hard you try, you’ll never compare to her in his eyes anyway. He’s not looking for a girlfriend, he’s looking for a second mommy… run!

The Guy Who Thinks He’s Smarter Than Everyone Else

And by everyone else, I mean you! He thinks he’s right about anything and everything, and he takes some sort of personal pleasure in correcting you in front of your friends on a fairly regular basis. Arguing with him is pointless because no matter what the topic is, he’ll somehow manage to make you feel like an idiot. Clearly this is not the type of guy you want to waste a significant amount of time and energy on.

The Co-Dependent Guy

Even though it’s usually women who get the bad rep for being “stage five clingers,” there are definitely certain men who have co-dependence down to a science. Admittedly, I’m the type of girl who’s perfectly content with talking to a boyfriend once a day. So you can imagine my frustration when I start dating a guy who feels the need to check in every few hours. Chances are I’m doing the same thing I was doing the last time you called to ask me the same question. You just want to yell at him to get a grip. Remember guys, independence is sexy… give it a try.

The Self-Depricating Guy

Haven’t we all been taught that confidence is one of the sexiest traits a guy or girl can have? If you’re dating someone who’s constantly putting themselves down, then it’s really only a matter of time before you start believing that he actually is the loser he makes himself out to be. The bottom line is people who fish for compliments are annoying. Whether you’re a man or woman, remember this simple rule: confidence = good… insecurity = bad.

The Jealous Guy

This is the guy you have to be most careful about. His jealousy will always sneak up on you out of nowhere, turning things from good to bad real fast. Things start off pretty great, you know he has a bit of a jealous streak, but you make nothing of it. You rationalize that boyfriends are supposed to be a little jealous. It’s what lets you know he cares, right? Wrong! Before you know it he’s trying to control who you talk to, where you go and the type of clothes you wear. Get. Out. Now.