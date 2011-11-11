5 Tips and Tricks On Wearing Wide Legged Trousers

Fall trends are going off the chain at the moment. For example, the neon satchel a la Cambridge Satchel Company or hair turbans are killing it. But, there’s one trend that I can’t get enough of – wide legged trousers.

Walking in SoHo with a friend the other day, our conversation was interrupted by an off-duty model in a pair of great wide legged trousers. My friend, who shall remain nameless, after putting her eyes back in her head, lamented “I want that look, I just don’t think I can pull it off.” So, I dragged her into Urban Outfitters and gave her quite the bit of a styling session.

Needless to say, she’s been rocking wide legged trousers since. Then it dawned on me, why not share my little styling sesh with all of you? Well duh, of course I’m going to — what kind of person would I be if I didn’t?