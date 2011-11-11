5 Tips and Tricks On Wearing Wide Legged Trousers

Fall trends are going off the chain at the moment. For example, the neon satchel a la Cambridge Satchel Company or hair turbans are killing it. But, there’s one trend that I can’t get enough of – wide legged trousers.
Walking in SoHo with a friend the other day, our conversation was interrupted by an off-duty model in a pair of great wide legged trousers. My friend, who shall remain nameless, after putting her eyes back in her head, lamented “I want that look, I just don’t think I can pull it off.” So, I dragged her into Urban Outfitters and gave her quite the bit of a styling session.
Needless to say, she’s been rocking wide legged trousers since. Then it dawned on me, why not share my little styling sesh with all of you? Well duh, of course I’m going to — what kind of person would I be if I didn’t?
I'm loving Urban Outfitters's Fall catalogue. When in doubt, wear layers. Throw on a crop top, than a shirt, and then a blazer. If you're still not sure throw on another jacket. It's perfect for walking around as the temperature start to drop.
I love what Zara did here in their lookbook. It's a little bit more of a refined edge to the whole layering idea. A simple blouse and a great long coat works just as well and the shoes are perfect! Any variation of this look would be perfect for a work event or coctails
This Rebecca Minkoff runway look is perfect for going out in. Throw on a pair of great heels and a crop top and you're ready!
Some people seem to shy away from the wide legged trousers when going to work. Pair your trousers with a tucked in blouse and you're all set. Great for a workday whether you're going to a client breakfast or a board meeting.
I love what Nini of Nini Style did here! Pairing a great printed wide leg trousers with a loose top and a pair of heels. This outfit is great for going from appointment to appointment or switch out the heels for some combat boots and get started on those errands.