5 Things You Never Knew About Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

She might have been voted the sexiest woman in the world by both FHM and Maxim, but British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has that whole down to earth, girl next door thing working in her favor. To help promote her starring role in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Rosie’s making the rounds on the interview circuit, and has revealed a number of adorable anecdotes about her life before she hit it big. Read on to find out five things about the self-proclaimed jokester that you’ve likely never heard before.

1. She was bullied to lose weight at the start of her career. Rosie revealed to Elle UK, “I was told I had to get into better shape, but I’m quite stubborn so I didn’t… I can remember being asked to lose weight and battling with the advice.”

2. …but she’s super comfortable in her own skin. Girl didn’t let the haters get her down! “When I started modelling, I was definitely heavier. I was quite voluptuous in fact. I had a real baby face and baby fat. But I was a baby!” She continued to say, “I can’t remember a time where I really battled with my body.”

3. She’s a country girl. Even though she’s starring in the new Transformers flick, the whole franchise is new to hershe never saw the cartoons as a kid. She told Complex, “I grew up on a farm in the southwest of England. I think I had about two toys my whole childhood. I was in the woods, riding my bike and my horse.”

4. She’s a carnivoreand a hunterand proud of it. Speaking of life on the farm, her family produces (and kills) its own food. “I know where my food comes from. I dont get sad ’cause you dont build relationships with those animals. Im a farm girl; theres the pigs, thats the dog that I play with and love, but its the pig thats gonna be in the freezer next month.”

5. She hasn’t always been an expert at the “runway walk.” Rosie told Complex that she’s never fallen on a runway, but she learned to strut like a model from “Two Jamaican gay guys,who [she] lived with for a brief time in London when [she] was 16. One was a model and one was a model agent.” Judging by the results, they must have been pretty good teachers!

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Rosie’s Elle UK shoot below, and click through for some photos from her recent editorials!

