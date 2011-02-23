5 Things You Need To Know From Yesterday

Nicola Formichetti’s Mugler Inspiration Image: An Analysis: We entertain the notion of Grace Jones in outerspace as a formidable hypothesis of the designer’s Facebook ad-campaign impetus. And that’s before we discuss the Pharaohs.

10 Ways to Instantly Make Fashion Blogs Talk About You: Short of becoming the legendary Mr. Ford himself, it’s impossible unless you’re willing to dabble in a blackface scandal.

Stefano Pilati: Our Easy Guide To The YSL Ousting Rumors: Complete with juicy cryptic high school cafeteria-esque gossip! Does this mean Tavi was right?

Olivier Zahm: The Truth About Fashions Scruffy Lothario: The elusive bearded man opens up about nudity, the vulgarities of the fashion industry and why he won’t stand to be called a “sex maniac.” Now where’s Natacha Ramsay when you need her?

Street Style: JNBY New York Store: We may be looking toward spring but JNBY’s got us covered till mid-April. Seriously – they’re layering geniuses!