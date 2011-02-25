5 Things You Missed from Yesterday

An NYU Student Gets Style Schooled: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER StyleCaster takes Yael Cyper’s comfy college look and adds some drama with the help of TopShop!

Prada 2011 Is A Glam Psychedelic Schoolgirl Adventure Take a look at Prada’s collection Fall 2011 collection, a fusion of collegiate chic, go-go girl, and 60’s flight attendant all in in one.

Kirsten Dunst Naked, Lion for Bulgari As the face of Bulgari’s Mon Jasmin Noir fragrance, Kirsten Dunst strips down and poses with a lion on set.

Georgia May Jagger Talks HUDSON Jeans and Modeling Georgia May Jagger sits down with StyleCaster and lets us in on her fashion influences and spring picks.

D&G Fall 2011: Proenza and Prada Spring ’11 Meet Sesame Street Cater to both the fashionista and child in you with vibrant colors and prints in this side by side comparisons of Prada and Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2011 collections with D&G’s Fall 2011 line.