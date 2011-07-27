5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Christopher Kane On Neon, Crochet, and Donatella

The Brit designer known for his candy hues dishes on his creative process and what it’s like working with Versus associate Dontatella Versace.

Manchester United Man Candy Walked the Hublot Runway Show

Charity, shopping and English soccer players on the runway. Aren’t you glad to be awake?

The Best of Ryan Gosling’s ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ Press Tour

Is it possible for there to be a ‘worst of’ when Ryan Gosling is involved?

The 7 Girls Who Looked the Cutest for the Nerds at Comic-Con

I don’t usually advocate fashion for nerds, but you never know when a Seth Cohen might pop up and, you know, want to play WOW with you.

David LaChapelle Sues Rihanna, Should Tim Walker Be Next?

Apparently, Rihanna’s videos bear a striking similarity to photography from these two greats. Check out the evidence for yourself.