5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Blogger Spotlight: Marcella of Fashion Distraction
Everytime I scroll through this New Zealander’s blog, I need to supress my squeals of excitement over her killer outfits.
It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps
Ew, since when is there a National Junk Food Day? In protest, we offer healthy alternatives that actually look tastier than the fatty snacks anyway.
Life Cinematic: A Fashion Editorial
This really makes me want to play dress up. I’ll need some wigs, lace, fur, bling, and a little bit of Miu Miu, please.
15-Year-Old Tavi Seeks a Book Deal, Makes Me Feel Worthless
Yep, me too, wallowing in self-pity over here. I can only imagine what she’ll have accomplished by the time she’s twenty-five.
Lanving Might Be Trying To Bring Back the Macarena in Fall Ad
Karen Elson and Raquel Zimmermann sure are serious about getting their grooves on.