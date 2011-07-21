5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Blogger Spotlight: Marcella of Fashion Distraction

Everytime I scroll through this New Zealander’s blog, I need to supress my squeals of excitement over her killer outfits.

It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps

Ew, since when is there a National Junk Food Day? In protest, we offer healthy alternatives that actually look tastier than the fatty snacks anyway.

Life Cinematic: A Fashion Editorial

This really makes me want to play dress up. I’ll need some wigs, lace, fur, bling, and a little bit of Miu Miu, please.

15-Year-Old Tavi Seeks a Book Deal, Makes Me Feel Worthless

Yep, me too, wallowing in self-pity over here. I can only imagine what she’ll have accomplished by the time she’s twenty-five.

Lanving Might Be Trying To Bring Back the Macarena in Fall Ad

Karen Elson and Raquel Zimmermann sure are serious about getting their grooves on.