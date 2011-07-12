5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Anja is the Face of Fendi Again, Barely Recognizable

Model protection agency? Dark hair and dramatic makeup render Anja barely recognizable

Balenciaga Behind the Scenes Video, New Blog on the Way?

The inner workings of Balenciaga will be a little more visible with their expanded online content. Get ready to up your daily dose of structural neoprene.

Tilda Swinton Looks Insane [Literally] in W, by Tim Walker

This editorial is fitting for fashion’s avant-gard It girl.

Gucci Fall 2011 Ad Campaign: Going Back to the Tom Ford Days

Magic words: Tom Ford.

Kate Middleton Gets Drapey in Cali: A Style Retrospective II

She’s skinny and has great hair and is going to be queen. I’d hate her but I love her.