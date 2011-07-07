5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

No Vogue Editors Attended Alaia Couture, Fashion Feud? When you make a blow like that at Anna, there’s going to be drama – and I kind of love it.

Love Match: Hot People Naturally Drawn to Other Hot People Ugh, all of my hopes for landing the quarterback of the football team just died.

When Models Fall in Love? Freja and Arizona Muse Rumor Mill Speaking of hot people being naturally drawn to other hot people…

Kate Moss’ Little Sis Is Getting Super Model Buzz at 13 Another youngster who got lucky with the gene pool, I wonder how Kate weighs in on all of this?

Fall 2011 Ads: Cool Yet Lengthy List Of The Most Notable! Prada, Marc, Mulberry, Chanel – all of the campaigns are rolling out and we’ve conveniently compiled a list (along with our witty commentary) of the best of the best.