Nicola Formichetti’s Mugler Men’s Video Features Porn Stars

Fashion meets porn. Only the man inspired by Gaga would bring us this.

See Daria Werbowy’s Gorgeous Real-Life Sailing Adventure

Supermodel’s lives are as awesome as you thought.

Sky Ferreira in The Witching Hour, A Fashion Editorial

A StyleCaster exclusive!

Valentino Resort 2012

Take note – this is how you will want to dress next resort season.

The Best Live Tweets From Galliano’s Trial

The man likes pills and booze, apparently.