5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Resort 2012 Is Geting a Little Graphic
Spice up your vacation-wear with these funky tees.
Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It
Neutrals balance out seemingly jarring color combos – we show you how to pull it off!
Breaking: Eddie Borgo for J.Crew Launches Tomorrow
The preppy-chic retailer injects its look with a little goth-grunge jewelry.
Watch Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2012 Collection In Action!
Not a morning person? The clothes, colors and dance beats in this video will have you high-stepping out your door.
Jimmy Choo Celebrates 15 Years of Drool-Worthy Shoes
Your 15th birthday might have been a tad less eventful.