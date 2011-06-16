5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Resort 2012 Is Geting a Little Graphic

Spice up your vacation-wear with these funky tees.

Diane Kruger Inspires Unexpected Color Combos: Get It

Neutrals balance out seemingly jarring color combos – we show you how to pull it off!

Breaking: Eddie Borgo for J.Crew Launches Tomorrow

The preppy-chic retailer injects its look with a little goth-grunge jewelry.

Watch Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2012 Collection In Action!

Not a morning person? The clothes, colors and dance beats in this video will have you high-stepping out your door.

Jimmy Choo Celebrates 15 Years of Drool-Worthy Shoes

Your 15th birthday might have been a tad less eventful.