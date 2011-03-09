5 Things You May Have Missed from Yesterday

Get the Look: How do I Create a Smokey Eye with Color?: Watch our video tutorial and figure out how to pull off one of the trickiest Beauty looks with COVERGIRL and America’s Next Top Model winner, Ann Ward.

Best of March 2011 Editorials: From Hitchcock to Sexy Time: In case you don’t have time to look through your favorite magazines, we round up the sexiest, most creative, and outlandish editorials for you, featuring inspiration from Anna Dello Russo, Arizona Muse, and Lindsay Lohan’s lawsuit chic.

Our Top 10 Runway Appearances From Fall 2011 Fashion Week: With the close of Paris Fashion Week, we’ve racked up all the designers’ Fall looks and taken note of some surprise runway stars, including Lady Gaga, JWOWW, and a post-baby Miranda Kerr.

The Rest of Blake Lively’s Chanel Ads + Karl!: Blake Lively accomplishes the feat that is modeling a bag without looking awkward. In fact, she looks absolutely stunning, and buddies up with Karl Lagerfeld behind the scenes.

Spring 2011 Trend: Try On Python: Inspired by designs seen at Burberry, Altuzarra, and Thakoon, check out our snakeskin roundup to see pieces you can wear to ease your way into the hot trend.