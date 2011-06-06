5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Is Hailee Steinfeld Too Young To Appear Nude On Screen? Weren’t we just talking about how she wears age-appropriate clothing and now she wants to get naked?



Daphne Guiness Is Painfully Shy, Uses As “Armor” The heiress reveals that she’s always been extremely shy, and essentially uses fashion to both express and protect herself.

Can You Actually Judge Your Own Attractiveness? So the message is conform to a stereotype to get a man?

MTV Movie Awards Style: Who Killed It, Who Didn’t I’m not sure if the Balmain craze will ever end.



Florence Welch Is TheNew Face of Gucci! Giannini’s latest choice is less about a woman’s obvious beauty and more about her aura if you will.