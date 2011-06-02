5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Rihanna Stands by Murder in ‘Man Down’ Video That’s right girl, dig those sky-high designer heels in the ground!



Casual-Cool Weekend Looks You Can’t Live Without Hot pieces to layer that will leave you looking oh so cool.

YSL Resort: La Dolce Vita + Pilati Speaks Elegant and charming and fit for the South of France.

Industry People Have No Issue Talking Smack On Marc Jacobs Forget about his designs, did anyone think to talk smack about that M&M tattoo??

Get Your Lash Growth Over the Counter Get ready by practicing batting your lashes until July comes!