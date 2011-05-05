5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Spring Shoe ManiaAll In One Lookbook 16 trends to choose from, all equally sizzling for summer. Solestruck’s lookbook “The Checklist” is the perfect visual guide to all your footwear fantasies.

Lady Gaga “Judas” Video: Check Out Her Insane Nails And Makeup Obviously Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous fashion choices (uhm… meat dress, for example?)but when her latest video “Judas” leaked a bit ahead of schedule, all we could focus on was that makeup and those nails!

Cinco de Mayo: More Than Just Tequila For those of you wanting to extend your Cinco de Mayo celebrations into the weekend, or if you just want some really good Mexican recipes and cocktails, here are a few South-of-the-border options that go beyond your standard menu of tequila and tacos.

Carine Roitfeld Is Making A Magazine Comeback! Barney’s may be her current gig, but obviously Carine has a thing for magazines. V magazine and the prestigious Visionaire are just a few of her recent endeavors back into the world of glossies.

Bar Rafaeli Is Now Single & Looking Hot Is The Best Revenge The best way to get over a break-up? Well apparently it’s not a pint of Ben & Jerry’s with your bestie anymoreit’s being named the 6th hottest woman in the world by Maxim and then doing a sex-pot photoshoot in GQ Italy. Bar Rafaeli totally has the upperhand here, sorry Leo!