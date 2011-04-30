5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Because Only Kate and McQueen Matter Today: Met Exhibit Pics So this title pretty much sums up what you may have missed from Friday. But let’s not be silly, I know you didn’t miss the Royal Wedding. So I won’t bore you with the same bride and groom snapshots you’ve seen all weekend. Instead, here are some bits and pieces that may have slipped through the cracks. To start, sneak a preview of the Met’s Alexander McQueen exhibit, Savage Beauty.

Kate Middleton’s Second Dress Revealed: Also McQueen, Pretty All the fussing and fawning over her first gown was so overwhelming that her evening dress, also by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, may not have received its due attention. Kate deserves serious props for her fashion and beauty choices.

Royal Weddings Bring Out Some Major Headwear There is no way to comment on the Royal Wedding fashion without addressing the hats that were worn. Some are chic and elegant–but some are so intense they could qualify as safety hazards. And then some of them, well, we’re not quite sure what was going on there.

Show Off Your Assets: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER Ah, but look! Something that has nothing to do with princes or weddings! Refreshing, right? Resident Junior Team Member here at StyleCaster would probably say so. She’s already naturally beautiful with her shiny hair and gorgeous gams, so all we had to do was brighten her locks and raise her hemline and voila! This refresher has Kristina ready for spring.

Best of April Editorials: Surrealism, Stam and Jessica Alba Does anyone else still feel like it’s 2010? Somehow May has arrived already! We’re now sitting on the edge of summer. But before we get too intoxicated on sunshine and warm weather, here’s a glance back at the best editorials to grace the April glossies.