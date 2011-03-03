5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Spring 2011 Trend: A Sheer Thing:

Sheer has been all over the runways. Check out our editorial with some exquisite pieces.

First Galliano, Now Decarnin: The Price Of Fashion Fame?: What is going on with our leading male designers of the fashion world?

Is Theodora Richards Banksy?: The model and DJ of rock star royalty was arrested in New York on Tuesday for graffiti and a few other inappropriate things in her possession.

Britney Spears: “The Bitch is Back and Better than Ever!”

One of our favorite pop stars turned damsel in distress (who turned back into a pop star) is on the cover of V magazine. Amazing.

Lady Gaga Dry-Humps and Coco Rocha Gives Good Face At Mugler:

In case you have been living under a rock, the much anticipated Thierry Mugler show was a few days ago, featuring Lady Gaga as DJ and model. Here are some pictures of the crazy show.