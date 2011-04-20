5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Vogue Honors Alexander McQueen in Sick Editorial See the looks that will honor the late and beloved McQueen at next month’s Costume Institute’s Met Gala in an absolutely stunning spread.

Look! Kate is on the Cover of the New Vogue Paris Marking Emmanuelle Alt’s second cover as EIC of Vogue Paris, the May issue features a gorgeous Kate Moss (and five mysterious man-hands…)

4/20 Style: The 8 Hottest Stoner Chicks Along with Mary Kate Olsen and Mila Kunis, see our favorite girls that rock a certain of “high” quality.

Anna Dello Russo Owns Sweatpants…and Wears Them Sometimes It’s hard to imagine ADR decked out in anything other than Dolce and Gabbana, much less in anything deemed “casual,” but her friend and photographer Tommy Ton tells us otherwise.

Proenza Schouler’s Top Beauty Secret: Never Wash Your Hair? Shirley Cook, Proenza Schouler’s CEO, admits that her healthy locks are thanks to not washing her hair for six weeks. While wrapping your head around that, look forward to a PS fragrance in the works!