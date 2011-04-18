5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Coachella Style: Jean Shorts, Maxi Skirts and Mulberry Coachella may be a music festival, but from where I stand it is just as much a fashion show. See the favorites of the weekend!

Sexy Sleepwear That Won’t Make Your Boyfriend Run and Hide I’m pretty sure it’s every man’s ultimate fear that his girlfriend or wife will show up in bed one night wearing a dumpy, flannel pajama set. Here are a few nighties that will help postpone the death of romance.

Mia Wasikowska Shows Her Bipolar Side in W The burgeoning it-girl has many different sides in the May issue of W. Which do you prefer–sweet and romantic or edgy and punk?

Anna Dello Russo is Immortalized as a Barbie Doll When your life is basically a daily game of dress-up, it’s no surprise that there is a Barbie doll made of you.

Kirsten Dunst is Naked, Bejeweled for Bulgari [VIDEO] You’ve already seen the campaign shots, now here’s the video ad with Kirsten Dunst for Bulgari’s latest fragrance ‘Mon Jasmin Noir.’ (And now we understand why the behind-the-scene images had a live lion on set!)