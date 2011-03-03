5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

John Galliano’s Full Public Apology:

For those of you who still have respect for Galliano, he has indeed apologized for his “little” outburst. Read it here.



Prada Takes Us On a High Fashion Acid Trip (VIDEO):

Check out some of your favorite models in the amazing, trippy and eccentric video from everyone’s favorite Miuccia Prada.

Vivienne Westwood: Mad Men Appreciation:

The London fashion queen has just named the voluptuous Christina Hendricks as the face of her Palladium Jewelry Collection. One word: amazing.

Prepare to Swoon Over Burberry Exotics:

Animal prints are still very much in, especially python. Mario Testino shoots these incredible new pieces for the line. Trenches, clutches and stilettos. Oh my!

Fashion Blogger Spotlight: Beth Jones of B. Jones Style

Find out what the fabulous blogger Beth Jones is listening to, her secret style weapon, her favorite designers and much more.