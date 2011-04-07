5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Watch Honor’s Charming Campaign Video Who doesn’t love a good fashion campaign video? Especially one as romantic and charming as this one for Honor. Who needs subtitles for the French when the clothes are doing all the talking!

7 Essentials For A Flawless Date Night We’re thinking beyond the typical pre-date outfit selection to give you the real essentials for that night out with your certain someone… Whether he’s a stud or a dud, you’ll be prepared.

Rent Lily Donaldson’s NYC Apartment For Just $7,995 A Month Anyone want to pay the rent on this dreamy apartment for me? What I wouldn’t give to live in digs like this! I mean, sunshine AND a separate dressing area?!? Heaven.

Wildfox Does Sweet Valley High For Summer 2011 Lookbook Wildfox never fails to deliver a lookbook full of girlish whimsy. Case in point? Their latest lookbook, inspired by the old school novel series Sweet Valley High. Prepare to feel nostalgic.

Wanna See A Daphne Guinness Peep Show? So Barney’s is doing a little live art installation featuring the always extravagant Daphne Guinness. Watch her get dressed for the Met Ball in the flagship store’s window displays!