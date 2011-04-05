5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Simon Doonan: NYC in the 70s and Romantic Pirates (VIDEO): Check out the fabulous Creative-Ambasador-at Large for Barneys New York, Simon Doonan, talking about (not only himself) but what’s new and exciting about fashion in New York.

Reese Witherspoon Covers Elle UK, Jake is Kicking Himself: I would not want to be Mr. Gyllenhaal right now. Not only did Reese just get married but she also looks smokin’ in this mag.

Carine Roitfeld’s Next Freelance Gig Is Fabulous: The former Editor-in-Chief of French Vogue is now the style and editorial consultant for Barneys New York and is also styling for Karl Lagerfeld. Wow, that was fast!

Jay-Z Thinks Garance Dore Has Serious Street Cred: Mr. Beyonc himself has just launched his own site, Life + Times, featuring street photographer Garance Dore.

Kate Upton: This Hot Model Will Teach You How To Dougie: No, you did not misread that. Upton was captured at a recent Clippers game in Los Angeles showing how she does the dance to the Cali Swag District tune.