5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Macy’s INC International Concept Brings Out Your Inner Diva: The new collection debuts leopards and sequins galore, very similar to recent runways, but without the price tag!

Breaking Up is Hard to Do… Literally!: Broken hearts can actually result in injury. No joke.



15 Pieces, 15 Ways: H&M’s Best of Summer: Check out these warm weather essentials that will make you look chic 15 different ways (and more)!

Lily Allen Enters Design World With a Girl Named Lucy: The Lagerfeld approved signer is back (although she never went away) with a few sketches debuting a clothing line which she will design with her sister.

Sasha P. Cuter Than A Baby Tiger For Free People (Video): Sasha Pivovarova fits right into Free People’s quintessential bohemian look. Check out the top model with her furry and feathery friends.