5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Marc Jacobs’ Intern Has A Meltdown On Twitter Interns here at StyleCaster must have things pretty good compared to those over at Marc Jacobs. Check out the major Twitter-drama-meltdown that took place this weekend.

7 Fashion Influencers Who Deserve Documentaries The fashion industry may have an abundance of stylish influencers, but these select names have left their mark in an exceptional way.

Beauty Icon: Mia Farrow And The Girls She Inspires The poster child for the pixie cut, Mia Farrow’s iconic style has lasted for decades. See girls like Michelle Williams and Carey Mulligan follow in Ms. Farrow’s footsteps.

Behind The Scenes Of Alexander Wang’s NYC Store Opening Every fashion lover in NYC eagerly awaited the opening of Alexander Wang’s store. Now that the chic NYC shop is open, see what Mr. Wang himself has to say about his concept and ideas for his first stand alone store.



Jessica Simpson Garners 8 WWD Stories, $1 Billion, WTF? I’m more than a little baffled as to how a girl who couldn’t tell the difference between tuna and chicken has ended up a fashion mogul. Like, $1 billion kind of mogul.