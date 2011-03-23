5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Elizabeth Taylor, Fashion Icon ‘Til The End: Style Evolution: There’s no better way to honor the Golden Age’s greatest actress and style icon than applauding her most memorable looks. Flip through the images to find the headpiece that would have even Anna Dello Russo swooning.

Shop the Paris Streets: Rage in Red: We rounded up the best ways to rock the color of the moment from head to toe, complete with color blocking.

A Trip Into The Wonderfully Weird World of Abbey Lee Kershaw: Find out the blue-eyed masochist’s secret talent, what she’s addicted to and why she never fakes it.

Play Dress-Up With Marc Jacobs In His Spring 2011 Video: Head back to your childhood with this whimsical video filled with Polaroids, champagne and (duh!) Marc Jacobs’ covetable spring collection.

Get the Look: How to Use Makeup to Complement Your Eye Shape: Watch COVERGIRL makeup artist Aura Schwartz enhance model Ann Ward’s eyes by placing shadow in key areas of the lid. Easy as pie!