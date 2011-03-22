5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Boy Wonder Featuring Andrej Pejic: The latest name of the runway stars in this beauty based editorial. And you must read his juicy and astounding interview.

Chris Brown Loses It On GMA, So Maybe Old Wounds Don’t Heal: Who saw this coming? I think we all did. Plus the hairreally?

Alexa Chung on Spring’s Essentials: Get your Amex ready! Chung’s Madewell line is back.

Lindsay Lohan’s Designs For Ungaro Can Finally Be Yours!: Will you bid on these tragic dresses on Ebay to complete your spring wardrobe? Maybe Lindsay will bid on them for her jail attire?

Fact: Mary-Kate & Ashley Are Serious Fashion Designers: Duh. I would have told you this when I was 6. Check out the story of their careers as designers.