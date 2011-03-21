5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Rainy Day Fashion: 11 Jackets To Keep You Dry and Awesome: Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but just because the rain cleared up for today doesn’t mean tomorrow is promising. We’ve got a roundup to keep you both dry and chic.

Priscilla Brings Fashion, Trannies and Swarovski To Broadway: Click through for talk of drag queens, Bette Midler and dancing in 7 inch tranny heels. Seriously.

Lanvin Spring 2011 Gets The Editorial Treatment: Find out which glossies are giving Alber Elbaz’s work some much-earned attention.

Spring 2011 Must Haves: Editors, Insiders and Olivia Palermo: Some of the most stylish girls in New York spill their list of coveted items to get them through spring.

Opening Ceremony Spring 2011 Lookbook: French Gone Ethnic: Our favorite SoHo boutique (well, at least it’s mine…) boasts a tribal theme with its understated, muted tones for the spring lookbook.