5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Pamela Love Does Hearts and Dreamcatchers For Topshop Collab: We’re a sucker for Ms. Love’s badass rings, so adding Topshop to the mix kind of makes us drool. Click through to find out when the collab debuts!

Vanessa Traina: Model, Muse, and Now, Fashion Designer: If you weren’t already curious about the girl who names Joseph Altuzarra and Jack Lazaro as close friends, girl has a taxidermied zebra in her living room. Seriously.

Where in the World is Kristin Cavallari? We caught up with Laguna good girl LC yesterday so it was only natural we were wondering what the resident bitch was up to. We mean that in the most endearing of ways, of course.

Lara Stone’s Boobs Could Have Killed Her: Well, if they were fake. Or are they?

Hanging Out With Karlie Kloss Backstage at Oscar de la Renta: We’re forever swooning over this fashion week exclusive video it turns out we’re not the only ones committed to bring “Style to the People.”