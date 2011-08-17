5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Abercrombie Poses a Win-Win Situation to Jersey Shore
Abecrombie & Fitch vs. Jersey Shore. Who will lose? I think society already did.
Anna Wintour Says Karlie Kloss is the Next Great US Diplomat
Does this mean Anna will stop putting Bland, I mean, Blake Lively on the cover?
Karl Lagerfeld Spills His Fashion Philosophy in New Video
The man designs about 35 lines a year it seems like. My guess is his philosophy includes some sort of pharmaceutical upper.
See Lindsey Wixson Act Like an ACTUAL Teenager in i-D
I bet you didn’t know that models could smile.
Watch Some Major Fashion People Gush About Kate Moss
As if they have a choice. She just got married.