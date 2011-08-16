5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Lady Gaga’s “You & I” Video: Monsters, Nebraska and Drag

There’s cornfield choreography in there too.

New Frances Bean Cobain Photos Prove Her Modeling Prowess

Her eyebrows are perfection.

Cover Wars: Katie Holmes Vs. Cindy Crawford as Screen Sirens

Actual film career vs. actual personality.

Happy 53rd Birthday, Madonna!

I’m pretty sure her current boyfriend is my age. Cheers, Madge.

10 Newbies to Watch Out For On The Red Carpet

As Hailee and Emma graduate to full-on style icon status, a whole new slew of fashionable girls are hitting up the red carpets.