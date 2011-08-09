StyleCaster
5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Our Favorite Jewelery E-Shops, All With Finds Under $100!
Perfect for gifts! …for yourself!

H&M Fall 2011: Sasha Looks Fab as a 60s Girl!
But then again, when doesn’t she look fab?

Move Over, Karl! Anna Dello Russo Is Up Next At Macy’s
You have to get the deets on this collaboration!

1 Piece, 3 Ways, 3 Girls: B Brian Atwood Red Pony Hair Boots
See how our editors wear one crazy pair of red boots.

Carine Roitfeld’s Barneys NY Ads, Julia + Vladimir Included
It’s a familiar affair for the new ad campaign.

