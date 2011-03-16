5 Things You May Have Missed From Yesterday

Katie Holmes On Her Line, Designing for Suri in 10 Years:

Obsessed with Tom Ford? You also should be obsessed with Mrs Tom Cruise’s (and Jeanne Yang’s) new collection for Holmes and Yang.

Dolce & Gabbana Is Killing It With Ten Spring 2011 Covers: Which one do you like best? It seems that white is their color this season.

Dating Study Confirms Women Are Masochists: Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

Come Party With StyleCaster at SXSW: Ever wanted to party with us? This Saturday is your chance to hear Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Heavy Hawaii, Diamond Rings, Manhattan Murder Mystery and more!

Your Complete Guide to All Things SXSW: A bit overwhelmed with the Who, What, Where, When of SXSW? Here is a little guide for all you in Austin right now.