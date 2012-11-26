Lindsay Lohan Was Unintentionally Hilarious, But There Were A Few Decent Things About “Liz & Dick”

After months of anticipation, “Liz & Dick” finally aired on Lifetime last night to generally scathing reviews across the board. Lindsay Lohan‘s role as Elizabeth Taylor—which was thought to be a grandiose comeback of sorts for the troubled starlet—pretty much crashed and burned, leaving a legacy of little else than a perfect drinking-game movie.

Choppy editing, faker-than-fake sets, and Lohan’s melodramatic and highly inconsistent accent were just a few of the more laughable attributes of the TV movie, but truthfully: “Liz & Dick” has a couple of decent aspects and—since some will surely be overshadowed by LiLo’s absurdity—we decided to give them the bit of credit they deserve.

Grant Bowler: The New Zealand-born actor starred as Richard Burton, and was pleasantly decent. Aside from what appeared to be a bad wig, Bowler’s theatre-like nuances were appropriate for the part. He also played an awesome drunk, a very necessary skill for the role.

The jewelry: When you’re making a movie about Elizabeth Taylor, you don’t skimp on the jewels. Burton gave Taylor some of the most famous baubles in the world, and the costume department at Lifetime did a damn good job replicating them. The scene where Taylor receives the infamous Krupp diamond almost made us forget we were watching a Lifetime movie starring Lindsay Lohan. It was that sparkly and fabulous.

Steve from “Sex and the City”: One of our favorite parts of the flick was a cameo from David Eigenberg, who we only know as the lovable bartender Steve from “Sex and the City.” Watching him playing a distinguished playwright was complete miscasting, but he was a familiar face we were happy to see.

The irony: In some regards, a lot of Lohan’s life parallels Taylor’s, and we got a kick out of the ironic tidbits. Since Taylor was the person paparazzi were practically invented for, it was postmodern and interesting to watch Lohan’s outrageous reactions to the people that made her famous as well. The slew of tabloid headlines seen throughout the film, such as the notable “CLEO-FAT-RA” when she had gained a little weight, seemed all too familiar.

Lohan’s facial expressions: Okay, we’ll admit that she left a lot to be desired, but her facial expressions were pretty funny. Whenever she had a nervous breakdown and began crying uncontrollably, we laughed. Whenever she got angry and threw things, we laughed. And her eye rolling skills? Well, watch below.