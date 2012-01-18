5 Things We Learned From Karlie Kloss’s New Tumblr

That’s right folks, the fantabulous Karlie Kloss has joined the world of Tumblr. As one of our current model obsessions, this news definitely merits some jumps for joy and immediate clicks over to her new site. After browsing, here are five things we’ve learned about fashion’s hottest commodity .

KarlieKlossreallyisn’t human (or at least that’s what we keep having to tell ourselves). Karlie’s new Free People add makes us even more obsessed with the brand. Models do have girlie nights in like the rest of us where they overload on snacks and gossip. (The difference is: they choose popcorn, we choose ice cream, Oreosand cake.) Karlie shares in her Teen Vogue interview: Growing up she always thought she’d go into pediatrics or become a teacher. (Ok. A teacher? Why is it we never had teachers that beautiful? Maybe because they all became super models instead?) Make up artist PatMcGrath is one of Karlie’s favorite people in the whole world! How sweet!