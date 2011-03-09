5 Things We Learned About Michael Kors Today

Much to the joy of Parisian fans, Michael Kors graced the RueSaint-Honor withhis first free-standing, and largest, Michael Kors store, which opened last Monday in celebration of his 30th anniversary. With 30 years of experience under his belt from his days as a design student at FIT to doing six collections a year at Celine, to joining primetime television as a judge on Project Runway Kors has just about seen it all in the transient fashion industry. It’s no surprise, then, that he has plenty to share, and luckily did so in an interview with WWD. Here are some highlights featuring Kors’ advice, thoughts on his signature “sexy tomboy”sportswear, and how fashion is changing now.

1. If you thought Kors would be really fancy in the office, think again: “I never thought, quite frankly, Id be considered the establishment because Im so casual. My idea of a design meeting is to throw a box of pizza on the floor and tell everyone to sit down, and lets look at some swatches on the floor.”

2. Also, he gives a fair warning to brand new designers getting big overnight: “If you think youve made it, youre done for. The question I hate the most is, When did you know youd made it? If you think, Ive arrived, and Im on the throne, guess what? Those people carrying the throne are going to drop it.”

3. Here’s his secret to sticking around for so long in an industry where you’re in one day and out the next: “Listen, Im competitive, Im definitely tenacious, so I dont get into any game unless I think I can win the game. And when I decide on something, Im in it for the long haul.”

4. Apparently with Michael Kors, you could throw all those rules about age-appropriate dressing out the window : “It used to be, if you had great taste, you were rich. Or you were a student…The rules have just diminished.The age thing has changed certainly. I think the word appropriate has flown out the window. Its very personal what appropriate means.”

5. Kors gushes like a schoolboy over designers, aka his version of celebrities growing up: “I remembered that not that long ago I saw Saint Laurent walking in with his dog to eat lunch, and I couldnt breathe. I was like, Oh, my God, Saint Laurents eating lunch! and later he says, “I remember seeing Calvin at Studio 54, and Halston. Thats what I wanted: my own banquette at Studio 54, just like Calvin.”

Michael Kors store in Paris.

(via WWD)