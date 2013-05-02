5 Fashion Bloggers Style Their Best Spring Outfits Just For Us

Let’s be honest: Getting dressed during the spring months can be tricky considering fickle is an understatement when it comes to describing the weather. Do we wear shorts, or do we wear sweaters? Do we need tights or can we go bare-legged? So many questions! To clear things up, we enlisted 5 of our favorite style bloggers to create their perfect spring outfits just for us, along with why they think the look works, and what items they’ve included.

From mixing prints to tastefully showing a sliver of stomach, we guarantee you’ll pick up a few pointers on how to create outfits that are both impactful and stylish this spring.

Christine Cameron, My Style Pill

“I love mixing and matching patterns and these three (floral, diamonds and stripes) were so fun to pair together because they make me feel so bright and colorful, which is perfect for spring!”

What she’s wearing: J.Crew Panama hat, shirt, and thick gold bangle; Karen Walker sunglasses; Corey Lynn Calter tank; Zara shorts, Ellington bag; Dr. Scholl’s shoes, Giles & Brother thin gold bracelet; Maya Brenner “mini letter C” necklace

Jennifer Grace, The Native Fox

“Showing on-trend midriff can be achieved tastefully by layering with a blazer and [adding] loose high-waisted trousers or pants for the spring/summer season.”

What she’s wearing: Céline Audrey sunglasses; Alexander Wang blazer; American Apparel cropped turtleneck; Givenchy Antigona bag; Cameo pants; Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps

Alicia Lund, Cheetah is the New Black

“It’s been a chilly start to spring so I’ve been trying to find fresh ways to remix my looks while staying warm. I’m loving neutral combinations and especially white pants!”

What she’s wearing: Vince blazer and sweater; 7 For All Mankind jeans; Lionette necklace; Linda Farrow x The Row Sunglasses; Céline bag; Coach heels

Rachel Parcell, The Pink Peonies

“For Spring, I’m totally into wearing black and white color palettes. The crisp colors make for an effortlessly sophisticated look that can easily be dressed up or down.”

What she’s wearing: Banana Republic dress; J. Crew top; Diane von Furstenberg shoes; Céline bag; Retrospec sunglasses

Sonia Evers, Runway Hippie

“Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but stepping on them with bulky biker leather is definitely going to break a few petals. Since I won’t be able to wear any sort of leather come summertime (that heat … oof!), I love being able to add its heavier qualities to lighter spring pieces this season.”

What she’s wearing: Schott jacket, J.Crew shirt, ASOS skirt, Schutz heels, Céline sunglasses

