5 Simple Fall Appetizers

Its official. Fall is upon us and with the dip in temperatures we find ourselves spending more time in the cozy confines of our homes perfect timing to invite some friends over for an impromptu gathering. Here is a list of some of my favorite seasonal appetizers that are sure to impress your guests but dont require fancy ingredients or special gadgets. My belief is that entertaining should be fun and should not have you spending the entire evening behind the stove. Whip up a few of these nibbles, add some wine (or Oktoberfest beer) and youve got a party.

Orange & Ricotta Toasts with Honey

All photos: istock.com



Ingredients

1 baguette

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs orange zest

1 container Ricotta cheese

2 tbs honey



Directions

Slice a baguette into 1-inch thick pieces, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with orange zest and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned, turning once halfway through, about 10 minutes total.

Add a spoonful of ricotta cheese to each, drizzle with honey and season with salt and pepper.

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Pizzettes



Ingredients



10 oz package cremini mushrooms

3-5 tbs olive oil

1 sprig rosemary

2 whole wheat naan bread

1 package goat cheese



Directions

Toss whole cremini mushrooms with a healthy dose of olive oil, some fresh chopped rosemary, salt and pepper on a baking sheet lined with foil

Roast in a 400 degree oven for about 40 minutes or until tender and browned, tossing several times throughout

Take mushrooms out of oven and let cool to room temperature, coarsely chop

In the meantime, put some whole wheat naan into the oven and heat according to package instructions

Once naan has been toasted, spread with goat cheese, top with mushrooms and a drizzle of olive oil, then cut each naan into 4 pieces and serve

Prosciutto and Truffle Butter Crostini Ingredients

1 baguette

2 tbs olive oil

1 package truffle butter (purchase or sprinkle truffle oil into butter)

1 package thinly sliced prosciutto

Directions

Slice a baguette into 1 inch thick pieces, drizzle with olive oil and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned, turning once halfway through, about 10 minutes total

Spread crostini with truffle butter and top with thinly sliced prosciutto, salt and pepper and serve

Swiss Chard & Feta Cheese Frittata Bites

Ingredients

1 small onion

1 bunch swiss chard

12 whole eggs

1 package good feta cheese

Directions

Saut a small thinly sliced onion with olive oil in a cast iron skillet, add a couple handfuls of swiss chard, stems removed and sliced into ribbons

Whisk 6 whole eggs and 6 egg whites with 1/2 cup of good quality feta cheese crumbled, salt and pepper and pour into a skillet, stirring to evenly distribute ingredients

Place pan into 375 degree oven for 12-15 minutes, until set on top and starting to brown on edges

Once cool enough to handle, slice into bite sized pieces and serve

Caramelized Broccoli with Parmesan



Ingredients

1 large head broccoli

2 cloves garlic

2 tbs olive oil

1 chunk Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

Directions

Cut broccoli heads into large florets and toss with olive oil, thinly sliced garlic, salt and pepper

Cook in a 400 degree oven, tossing once, until tender and slightly browned, about 20-25 minutes

Take out of oven, squeeze some fresh lemon juice over broccoli and using a vegetable peeler, grate good quality Parmesan cheese into shards, toss and serve

Amy Given is a New York based foodie and fashion girl and the blogger behind Give N’ Taste