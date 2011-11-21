5 Shows Netflix Should Bring Back Like Arrested Development

Huge news for any fans of the Fox comedy Arrested Development: it’s coming back! One of the most rapidly developing forces to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, Netflix has struck a deal that will create new episodes of the show for its streaming service.

Yes, these episodes will be back sometime in the first half of 2013, with the entire cast expected to return. No word on whether or not Liza Minelli will make any more cameos though, but I have my fingers crossed.

Anyway, in light of this monumental news, I’ve compiled a list of five other shows that were prematurely cancelled and deserve a return run. Take a look at the gallery above for my picks and vote below for which show you think should come back.