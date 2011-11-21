5 Shows Netflix Should Bring Back Like Arrested Development

Huge news for any fans of the Fox comedy Arrested Development: it’s coming back! One of the most rapidly developing forces to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, Netflix has struck a deal that will create new episodes of the show for its streaming service.
Yes, these episodes will be back sometime in the first half of 2013, with the entire cast expected to return. No word on whether or not Liza Minelli will make any more cameos though, but I have my fingers crossed.
Anyway, in light of this monumental news, I’ve compiled a list of five other shows that were prematurely cancelled and deserve a return run. Take a look at the gallery above for my picks and vote below for which show you think should come back.
Although it was never a smash hit in the ratings department, Friday Night Lights is one of the most beloved shows of all time. The sports drama set in Texas explored some serious and timely issues. I haven't felt as emotionally invested in a show in a very, very long time. Bring it back and America will be eternally grateful, I promise.
Veronica Mars starred Kristen Bell as a student whose extracurricular activities consisted of being a private investigator. Every episode would follow her solving a series of cases that would eventually culminate in the resolution of a season-long mystery. Bell herself has spoken out about how much she wants the show to return, and even how much she wants to make a movie version. This was one of the most clever shows on TV and presented a strong female lead not defined by her male counterparts.
I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss the overcaffeinated mother-daughter duo on Gilmore Girls. We followed young Rory through prep school, endless boy drama, Yale, and beyond. I definitely am not the only one sitting around what happened next! Take us back to Connecticut, please!
Okay, I know this ended a long time ago, and I know it only lasted for one season. But whatever. Frankly, my husband Jordan Catalano would get mad at me if I didn't include My So-Called Life on this list, and who am I to judge him? After all, HAVE YOU SEEN THE WAY HE LEANS? Yeah, all you true fans feel me. Please, 2011 has been such a crappy year -- bring on a reunion season for me.
Although Sarah Michelle Gellar is currently starring in Ringer, she will ALWAYS be Buffy. Period. Everyone across America (a.k.a. comic book geeks, vampire obsessives, teenage drag queens and their gal pals alike) would kill for this to be back on the air. Seriously? Where's the Scooby Gang when you need them?