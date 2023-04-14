5 Seconds of Summer Tickets Are Now On Sale—How To Get Them Discounted

Scroll To See More Images

If you love the four boys from the very beginning, you must get your hands on these 5 Seconds of Summer tickets stat. The four-piece announced their world tour that’s coinciding with their latest live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall

The album contains a wide repertoire from the last 10 years of them as a band. “We started out as a live band. Our live performances are the best representation of what we had to offer,” bassist Calum Hood tells Billboard of 5SOS’ decision to release their Royal Albert Hall concert as a live album.

Guitarist Michael Clifford agreed, adding, “We came off stage and we were like, that was probably one of the best shows we’ve ever played in our whole lives. Immortalizing it with this album is going to be special, not only for us but also the people who weren’t there.”

On what song looking forward to performing to, Michael told Wonderland, “I am gonna throw this out there. TikTok is a bit of a weird place. For some reason, “She Looks So Perfect” continues to go viral – I have no idea why. Obviously we will always play “She Looks So Perfect”, but you know what? Another one that continues to pop up on TikTok that we don’t play is “She’s Kinda Hot”. Maybe we do a TikTok moment.” Luke Hemmings chimed in. “I am excited to play “Ghost of You”, but it’s not that old.”

5 Seconds of Summer is of course stoked to continue playing live shows. Ashton Irwin told Wonderland, “It is absolutely diverse in every sense and the band has really pushed to attain a grounded identity in pop and rock. It has really progressed in both lanes. The pop songwriting has been worked on and we love melodic songwriting, hooks and unique concepts. But on the other hand, the rock side of the band has improved in terms of the recording itself, and I have been more into the musicianship. Obviously, that comes with recording the record internally; the band are actually prog rockers at heart.”

So how can you get 5 Seconds of Summer tickets and see these rockers live? Read more below to find out.

How to get 5 Seconds of Summer tickets

How can fans buy 5 Seconds of Summer tickets for their tour? The tickets went on sale in April 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While 5 Seconds of Summer tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy 5 Seconds of Summer tickets so you don’t miss the 5 Seconds of Summer Show.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “5 Seconds of Summer” Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice Select your amount of tickets To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the side bar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the 5 Seconds of Summer Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “5 Seconds of Summer“ Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the 5 Seconds of Summer Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ 5 Seconds of Summer “ Select “Find Tickets” on the event date of your choice To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the 5 Seconds of Summer Show!

5 Seconds of Summer Tour Dates

Here’s a list of 5 Seconds of Summer tour dates. They will also be performing at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 21, 2023.

August 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 16 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

September 9 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

5 Seconds of Summer Setlist

5 Seconds of Summer are releasing their The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall album on July 14, 2023.

“’The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin shared on stage at Royal Albert Hall, “And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.” Here’s the tracklist from their live album:

OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Me, Myself & I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

