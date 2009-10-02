5 Relationship Books That Will Change Your Life

After reading What Type of Girlfriend Are You, I decided that some self-help relationship books, or guides, if you will, might be desperately needed (like ASAP). Agreed?

With that said, here are some remedies in book form that might help you change your relationship and life for the better. Plus, it’s crunch time (must have boyfriend before the holiday season)! These books cover it all, from finding a guy, what to do with him once you find him, and even getting over a break up…

1. Why Him? Why Her? By Helen Fisher, $16.50, at amazon.com – The book offers a chemical/biological basis for four basic personality types and advice on how the four relate romantically.

2. He’s Just Not That Into You! by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo, $14.95, at amazon.com – A fun, easy to read, yet sometimes a tad harsh book geared towards heterosexual women in need of a kick in the pants to get them on the right dating track. It is written by two former Sex and the City staffers (a consultant and story editor) and you know you can trust them.

3. Guide to Getting It On by Paul Joannides, $4.89, at amazon.com – This is one of the best sex books on the market. It is clear, accurate, funny, and above all helpful, telling what you never dared to ask about sex, in full detail. A Guide to Getting It On is an excellent read for anyone of any age wanting to be truly informed about sex.

4. Women’s Pleasure by Rachel Swift, $14.95, at barnes&noble.com. Women ask how to have an orgasm, men ask how to give them – and everyone wants to know how to get more of them. Women’s Pleasure is the best book on the subject: a step-by-step guide to how to make yourself more orgasmic.

5. It’s Called a Breakup Because It’s Broken by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola-Behrendt, $5.25, at amazon.com – The Smart Girl’s Break-Up Buddy by Greg Behrendt. There’s no doubt about it– breakups suck. In the first few hours or days or weeks that follow, there’s one important truth you need to recognize: Some things can’t and shouldn’t be fixed, especially that loser who dumped you or forced you to dump him. It’s called a breakup because it’s broken, and starting right here, right now, it’s time to dry your tears, put down that pint of ice cream, log out of his e-mail, open this book to Chapter One– and start turning your breakup into a breakover.